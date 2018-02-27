Mel B Says the Spice Girls Are Performing at Harry and Meghan's Wedding: 'Why Am I So Honest?'

Never mind the Ed Sheeran rumors — the group Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really, really want performing at their May 19 wedding is the Spice Girls.

That’s according to Melanie Brown — a.k.a. Mel B — who announced on The Real today that she and her group mates Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm would be attending the wedding.

At first, host Loni Love asked Mel B. if she knew anyone at all who would be going to the wedding, prompting a small nod yes — and big cheers from the rest of the hosts when they realized that she meant she was going.

“All five Spice Girls are,” she said. “Why am I so honest?”

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

When Love asked Mel B if she and the rest of the Spice Girls would be performing at the royal wedding, she was a little less forthcoming (but only a little).

The Spice Girls with Prince Harry and Prince Charles

“This is where I’m just…” she started, looking down at the table before the audience erupted into applause. She then laughed and threw her talking cards in the air — caution (and royal orders!) to the wind, adding: “I need to go, I’m going to be fired.”

She also said that she had received her invitation and the it was very “proper.”

Prince Harry famously met the Spice Girls as a kid in South Africa in 1997 (pictured above). Kensington Palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE about Mel B’s remarks, and a Spice Girls rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.