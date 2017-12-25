Meghan's First Curtsy! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Expertly Bow to the Queen

Meghan Markle has already mastered the art of the royal curtsy!

The future royal debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted Queen Elizabeth during Christmas Day church services Monday morning outside the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

And she had seasoned pro Kate Middleton by her side as she showed the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch.

Kate was all smiles as she placed her left foot behind her and curtseyed to the Queen, while Meghan had a demure smile as she bowed her head and did a slight curtsy — also following with her left foot. Prince William and Prince Harry also bowed their heads in respect.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip join the royal family on Christmas Day. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate would be the perfect royal to show Meghan the ropes. She expertly trained 2-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, who debuted her own adorable curtsy this summer during the royal family’s tour in Germany and Poland.

Source: Elliot Wagland/Twitter

In addition to Queen Elizabeth, Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, says Meghan will be expected to curtsy to Prince Philip, Princes Charles and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. She’ll also be bending and bowing for Prince William and Kate, due to his position in line for the throne.

Meier says that the curtsy should be subtle — a ballerina curtsy this is not — but the deeper and longer you pause shows more respect and formality. To curtsy, Meier instructs placing one leg behind the other (whichever one is more comfortable for you) and bowing your head slightly while bending your knees.