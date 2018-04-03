What Will Meghan Markle's Wedding-Day Hair Look Like?

It’s the fashion moment the world has been waiting for, and now there’s less than seven weeks to go until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot!

While all eyes will be on Meghan’s sure-to-be stunning wedding dress, the royal bride’s hair will also be a major talking point and will no doubt set bridal hair trends for years to come. So, will she ditch her messy bun and opt for a chic chignon?

“A lot will depend on her dress,” Nicky Clarke, former hairdresser to the late Princess Diana tells PEOPLE adding: “I’m not sure if we are going to get the sophisticated Meghan or the slightly edgier Meghan and that will probably dictate what she does with her hair.”

And of course, there’s the big question of whether or not she will wear a tiara. “If she’s wearing a tiara then she will definitely be wearing her hair up,” says U.K. celebrity hairdresser, Daniel Galvin Junior, whose royal clients include Prince Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. “She could go for a very contemporary, modern look with her hair completely up, but I certainly don’t think she will wear a messy bun down the aisle.”

While Meghan has a different style aesthetic to her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, choosing ripped jeans for her first public appearance with her then-boyfriend Harry and even wearing mismatched earrings on one royal engagement, Clarke thinks that Meghan may turn to Kate for wedding hair inspiration.

“I think she might go for half-up, half-down,” says Clarke, whose Mayfair salon Meghan visited just last year. While Meghan’s go-to look is to wear her long hair down, often styled with a few simple waves, the hairdresser who was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2008, thinks it might not be suitable for such a formal occasion.

“I think wearing it all down only really works when you want it to be slightly off in a hippy-style, which I think she would absolutely carry off, but it’s just whether she feels like that’s appropriate,” adds Clarke.

Back in 2011, Kate Middleton chose a half-up, half-down look with long loose waves, dubbed the “demi-chignon” to marry Prince William at Westminster Abbey, styled by James Pryce and Richard Ward at the latter’s eponymous salon in Chelsea.

“If I was choosing for her I would either go for half-up, half-down, which will work for the whole day,” says Galvin Junior, who is an ambassador to the Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust. “It’s not too regal, it’s modern and it’s versatile, so it will work right through to the evening,” he says, adding: “However she wears her hair, she is going to look stunning.”