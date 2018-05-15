The Suits crew is getting ready for the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle‘s former Suits costars have started to arrive in London ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. The first to land in London — or at least, the first to post about it publicly — is Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the USA legal drama.

Though Macht himself hasn’t posted about his U.K. arrival, his wife, Jacinda Barrett, shared a photo of her giving the couple’s son, Luca, a kiss, just outside Buckingham Palace.

Another costar, Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna on the show, is also in Europe — though not yet in London. She’s in Paris with her family, including her daughter Iris, of whom she shared a picture at the Louvre Museum.

Luckily, Paris is a quick train ride away from London — and then it’s just another short train ride to Windsor!