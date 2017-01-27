Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Costar Calls Her ‘Potentially a Future Princess of England’

What’s it like to kiss a potential princess?

Suits stars Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams may play love interests on the small screen, but it’s her offscreen relationship with Prince Harry that’s even more like a fairy tale.

And after their romantic getaway over the holidays, all eyes are on the duo’s next steps.

During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything forum, Adams, was asked about his onscreen fiancée and her royal connection.

“What’s it like making out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England?” one user asked.

“The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England,” Adams responded in perfect royally diplomatic form.

Markle and Adams have worked together since the hit legal drama’s first season in 2011. And while they’re engaged on Suits, now in its sixth season, both of their personal love lives have taken off behind the scenes as well.

Adams tied the knot with girlfriend Troian Bellisario last month in southern California. And Markle’s relationship with Harry is heating up. The L.A.-born actress is “head over heels” for the royal and “doing everything she can to make the relationship work,” a friend of the actress told PEOPLE. “It’s been an absolute fairy tale for Meghan.”