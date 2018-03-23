The Royal 'Swish!' Meghan Markle's Skirt Gives Her the Perfect Princess Entrance

It’s the royal “swish” effect!

Meghan Markle displayed her signature chic style for a day of official engagements in Northern Ireland alongside fiancé Prince Harry on Friday.

And her forest green tiered midi skirt from Toronto-based brand Greta Constantine gave her the perfect royal entrance as it swished back and forth as she made her way into the Eikon Centre in Belfast.

The exact skirt style isn’t available online, but you can get a similar look here for $299 and here for just $13.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Niall Carson/PA Wire

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Meghan paired the skirt with cream crew neck sweater from Victoria Beckham.

She topped off the look with a sand-colored belted wool coat by Mackage, which retails at $750 (get the look for less here and here!), red velvet Jimmy Choo pumps and a Charlotte Elizabeth purse, which supports the Prince’s Trust.

The couple, who will tied the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle, began their day celebrating a youth-led peace-building initiative called Amazing the Space.

Friday’s trip completes the list of four nations that make up the United Kingdom. After turning out in Nottingham, England on their first joint outing in December (and following that at Brixton, London, too), they visited Cardiff, Wales in January and then Edinburgh, Scotland a day before Valentine’s Day in February.