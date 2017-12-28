Meghan Markle's Sister Hits Back at Harry's Remark That the Royals Are Family 'She's Never Had'

Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-sister has fired back at Prince Harry after he called the royals the family that Meghan’s “never had.”

Samantha Markle, the actress’ half-sister from her father Tom Markle’s first marriage, responded to Harry’s comments during special edition of Radio 4’s Today program on Wednesday, where the 33-year-old discussed Meghan’s “fantastic” first Christmas spent with his royal relatives.

“There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time,” Harry said. “We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

He added of Meghan adapting to family traditions, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Samantha shot back on Twitter Wednesday, “She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

A previous tweet from Christmas Day also hinted that Samantha would be giving a glimpse into Meghan’s childhood in the upcoming book she is writing.

She wrote, “Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like!”

Samantha has previously gushed about her younger sibling’s engagement to Prince Harry, telling Good Morning Britain in November that their relationship was “not about royalty.”

“When I watch her with him it’s very real and normal,” she said. “You know, we only get that once in a lifetime if we’re lucky. It’s not about royalty so much as it is about love. And that’s wonderful for them.”

Meghan brought some American charm when she joined her husband-to-be and the rest of his family for Christmas church services in the English countryside on Monday.

The 36-year-old actress walked to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene with Prince William and Kate Middleton wearing a tan coat, brown suede boots and a dark brown wool beret for the chilly morning walk. She looped her hand in Harry’s arm as they followed closely behind Prince Philip.

Meghan also debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted Queen Elizabeth, mastering the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch even with Princess Kate, a seasoned pro at the bow and dip, by her side.