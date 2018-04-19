Meghan Markle knows how to rock a bun.

The royal bride-to-be has worn a bun on several royal outings since she made her official debut alongside Prince Harry last year. And there have been several variations of her now signature style.

During one of her first royal outings in January, Meghan sported a hairstyle that almost every woman can relate to: the messy bun.

The royal fiancée’s laid-back California style was on display during her outing to a radio station in London with Prince Harry. She accessorized her chic outfit with the perfect messy bun look, which is in stark contrast to her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton’s go-to bun style: the classic chignon.

She has worn her bun a few different ways over the past few months – most recently she’s styled it as a low side bun.

On Thursday, she opted for a more polished look with tendrils framing her face.

The royal bride-to-be’s hair will also be a major talking point on her wedding day. So, will she ditch her messy bun and opt for a chic chignon?

“A lot will depend on her dress,” Nicky Clarke, former hairdresser to the late Princess Diana told PEOPLE, adding: “I’m not sure if we are going to get the sophisticated Meghan or the slightly edgier Meghan and that will probably dictate what she does with her hair.”

Back in 2011, Kate Middleton chose a half-up, half-down look with long loose waves, dubbed the “demi-chignon” to marry Prince William at Westminster Abbey, styled by James Pryce and Richard Ward at the latter’s eponymous salon in Chelsea.

“If I was choosing for her I would either go for half-up, half-down, which will work for the whole day,” says Galvin Junior, who is an ambassador to the Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust. “It’s not too regal, it’s modern and it’s versatile, so it will work right through to the evening,” he says, adding: “However she wears her hair, she is going to look stunning.”