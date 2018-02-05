Meghan Markle's Lifetime Movie Casting Choice Looks So Much Like Her (But Harry's Does Not!)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s small screen counterparts have been revealed!

The engaged couple’s whirlwind love story is officially getting the Hollywood treatment with a Lifetime movie, set to air this spring. Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story will start with the couple’s first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continue through their engagement.

Playing the title roles are Parisa Fitz-Henley, who is best known for her role in Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix, and Murray Fraser, who starred on the British mini-series The Loch. He also appeared on another royal series: Victoria.

Parisa Fitz-Henley (left) and Meghan Markle A+E Networks; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

With her dark locks, sparkling brown eyes and Audrey-approved brows, Fitz-Henley, 41, definitely resembles Meghan, while Fraser (although British-born and boasting a beard!) doesn’t look much like his royal red-headed counterpart.

Prince Harry and Murray Fraser (right) Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty; A+E Networks

Will the murder be solved? Not by me . . . #TheLoch 9pm ITV pic.twitter.com/0B2IhRJUMB — Murray Fraser (@MurrayfraserA) June 18, 2017

Like Meghan, Fitz-Henley has opened up about her experience as a bi-racial actress in Hollywood.

“My mother is white, my father is black. Growing up, I never saw interracial relationships,” she told the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder in September. “I didn’t even get to see my own parents together (they divorced when she was very young), so I was always super-excited when I saw an interracial family anywhere. So to be on a show (NBC’s Midnight, Texas) where interracial relationships are the norm, is incredible to me.”

Meghan, whose parents also divorced when she was young, has been candid about her family’s history with racism and the discrimination she has experienced being biracial.

Parisa Fitz-Henley Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a moving essay in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day for her former lifestyle site, The Tig, she wrote about an experience she had with her mother and the “countless black jokes” told in front of her by people who don’t realize she is “mixed” — those unaware of her status as “the ethnically ambiguous fly on the wall.”

“It makes me wonder what my parents experienced as a mixed race couple,” she wrote. “It echoes the time my mom and I were leaving a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, and a woman called her the ‘N’ word because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot. I remember how hot my skin felt. How it scorched the air around me.”

Meghan Markle George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Before Harry and Meghan, William and Kate were also the focus of not one, but two TV movies. Both were released around the time of the couple’s wedding and depicted their relationship, which started when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The first aired on Lifetime, and the other on Hallmark — a channel that Meghan worked with multiple times throughout her acting career.

Just as William and Kate’s own Lifetime movie was released just before their April 2011 wedding, we can likely expect Harry and Meghan’s story to hit the small screen ahead of their May 19 nuptials.