For her first official royal outing, Meghan Markle was inspired by “American royalty.”

The former Suits star opted for a beige-chino style skirt (see a similar look here), a fitted black turtleneck (see a similar look from the brand here) and over-the-knee boots. The ensemble was almost identical to the one Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wore when she was formally introduced to the press by her “prince,” John F. Kennedy Jr. in October 1996.

Carolyn was stylish in a camel pencil skirt and a simple fitted black top, which she paired with tall boots. She also carried a black purse with a large handle, just as Meghan did.

After the newlyweds returned from their honeymoon, Kennedy Jr. formally introduced his new bride to the press and asked them to give her space as she adjusted to her new role in the public eye.

“I just ask for any privacy or room you could give her as she makes that adjustment. It will be greatly appreciated,” he told the press outside the couple’s Tribeca loft in N.Y.C.

He then returned into the building and reemerged holding hands with his new wife. They stood and posed for photos while fielding a few questions before they got into their car. Sadly, the couple died in a tragic plane crash almost three years later in July 1999.

Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Getty Images; Jon Naso/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Meghan has admitted to being inspired by Carolyn’s fashion choices in the past. She even called Carolyn’s wedding dress “everything goals.”

Style isn’t the only thing the two women share. Just as Kennedy Jr. spoke out in defense of Carolyn’s privacy, so did Prince Harry when he issued a rare statement defending Meghan from the racist and sexist abuse she endured at the start of their relationship in November 2016.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his,” the statement said in part.