Meghan Markle's Favorite Outerwear Designer Reveals the Secret to the 'Perfect London Coat'

As speculation revs up on what Meghan Markle will wear for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry, one designer who has met the bride-to-be and dressed her on numerous occasions has a few ideas.

“Meghan is and has always been classically beautiful, so I imagine her wearing something feminine and timeless, similar to Carolyn Kennedy,” Bojana Sentaler, founder and designer of the luxury outerwear brand Sentaler, tells PEOPLE from the label’s showroom at London Fashion Week.

Monique Jessen

The royal fiancée has been spotted wearing Sentaler’s chic wrap coats many times during the past two years, having discovered the Toronto-based label during her time in Canada filming Suits. With at least five Sentaler coats in her closet and one wrap (worn as a scarf recently in London), it’s become Meghan’s go-to coat brand.

Made from the fiber of Peruvian alpacas, the coats are hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and warm yet lightweight thanks to microscopic air pockets in the animal’s hair, which provide thermal insulation.

Says Sentaler: “It’s the perfect coat for London!”

When Meghan wore the label’s long wide-collar wrap coat ($1295) in camel to attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with the royal family, the designer experienced the full scale of the “Meghan Markle Effect,” with orders coming in from all over the world.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“It was just incredible!” says Sentaler, whose new collection includes vibrant hues of lilac and raspberry pink. “Meghan has been a fan of Sentaler for a couple of years now, so I was aware that she owned our coats. But it wasn’t until that day, at 6 a.m. that I woke up to a tweet of Meghan Markle wearing my coat. It was the best Christmas present that I could have ever received!”

The pair met “a while ago” when the actress visited the brand’s Toronto showroom. “She was so pleasant and wonderful and I think that she is really the epitome of what Sentaler stands for — classy silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and elegant pieces that are chic and fashionable,” says the Belgrade-born designer, who founded the company in 2009.

And Meghan isn’t Sentaler’s only royal customer: Kate Middleton wore their short wrap coat with ribbed sleeves in grey on her most recent tour of Canada with Prince William in 2016. (Canada’s First Lady, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, chose a white Sentaler wrap coat at her husband’s official inauguration ceremony in 2015 — the same style recently worn by Gigi Hadid.)