Meghan Markle's Father Is Getting a Very Special Gift Ahead of the Royal Wedding

First comes love, then comes a coat of arms!

Ahead of Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, Meghan’s family — and her father in particular — is set to receive a very special gift: A family coat of arms.

The traditional design, customized with colors and symbols, is typically given to the father of the bride just ahead of a royal wedding. Though Kensington Palace and the College of Arms declined to comment on whether or not a coat of arms will be gifted to Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, in honor of the royal bride-to-be’s May 19 wedding, it’s a tradition that will likely be followed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton‘s father, Michael Middleton, received his coat of arms just over a week before her 2011 wedding. It featured three acorns, which represented the family’s three children — Kate, Pippa and James — and a gold stripe across the middle in honor of Kate’s mother, Carole, whose maiden name is Goldsmith.

After Meghan’s family receives their coat of arms, she and Harry can get their own “conjugal coat of arms,” which will likely be officially unveiled a few years after they marry. William and Kate’s made its debut in September 2013, just over two years after their April 2011 wedding.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's coat of arms Kensington Palace/REX/Shutterstock