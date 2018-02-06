Meghan Markle's Facialist Shares Her Very Unusual Secret

The beauty countdown to the royal wedding is on!

And when it comes to Meghan Markle’s skincare routine, there’s only one facialist on speed dial in preparation for the big day: Scottish-born, London-based Nichola Joss.

Meghan has cited the anti-aging guru as being one of her “favorite aestheticians” and credits Joss and her signature “inner facials” for sculpting and refining her cheeks and jawline.

The $350 treatment — which counts Meghan, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss as fans —targets sagging facial muscles through deep lymphatic massage, including the unusual technique of massaging from inside the mouth.

“It allows the muscle to be healthier and more youthful,” Joss tells PEOPLE from her London salon in Covent Garden. “It adds vitality to the muscle. It makes it softer but stronger, and obviously working from the inside of the mouth really addresses the core element of the muscle.”

As for the facials being credited by Meghan as helping to sculpt her face, Joss demurs: “I don’t know about that, because she has a fantastic face shape and she obviously looks after herself very well.” Having worked with Markle for the past five years (she has pop-ups in New York, Toronto and L.A during awards season), Joss adds, “Clearly, she eats well, she does exercise, meditation and yoga and all those factors help.”

Can’t make it to one of her salons? Joss teaches all of her clients how to replicate the experience at home with a series of facial massages. “[Meghan] has spoken in the past about how much she loves the fact that it’s about facial massage and encouraging exercising the face as well,” says Joss.

In a blog for Birchbox in 2014, Meghan raved about the massage techniques. “I do facial exercises taught to me by one of my favorite aestheticians, Nicola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out. I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are waaaay more sculpted.”

While an appointment with Joss may be physically impossible for most, the celebrity beauty therapist says that anyone can look after their skin with just a little know-how. “Take daily probiotics so you are working on your skin from the inside and follow my massage technique every morning and evening,” she says. “I love Decleor Aromessence Lavandula Iris facial oil serum. Rub a few drops into the palms of your hand and inhale the scent, then start to work from the center of your face outwards and upwards. You can really be creative and play.”