Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Producing a Show Based On Her Relationship With Prince Harry

For Meghan Markle, art is imitating life.

According to Deadline, Trevor Engelson, her ex-husband, is producing an as-of-yet-untitled show with a premise that sounds awfully familiar — because it’s based on his own relationship with Markle, and her relationship with Prince Harry.

The description of the show reads: “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

The idea came to be during a discussion between Engelson — who also works on FX’s Snowfall — and Dan Farah, another one of the show’s producers, where they imagined what life would have been like if Engelson and Markle had children, and he potentially had to share custody (and all the associated drama) with the royal family.

Though the basis of the show was hatched from reality, Deadline does add that, “It should be noted that the comedy is fictional, the lead characters are not based on Markle or Engelson, who have no kids together, and she has had no involvement in the project.”

Markle’s rep had no comment when PEOPLE reached out.

The show has received a pilot commitment from Fox, and the network “bought the comedy on the spot.” Deadline reports that it is believed that they offered the show the largest commitment for a comedy for this season.

Engelson and Markle wed in 2013, they separated in 2013 and officially divorced the next year. Markle and Prince Harry first met in July 2016, she told Vanity Fair in their October issue, and the pair’s relationship was revealed to the public in October of that year.