Meghan Markle's 2015 Post About Valentine's Day Is a Must-Read: 'I Am My Own Funny Valentine'

Meghan Markle loves February 14th. As she once revealed on her former lifestyle site, The Tig, “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day.”

And with her wedding to Prince Harry just three months away, this holiday is bound to be her most romantic yet. In her pre-Harry days, Meghan was a strong proponent of self-love — especially on Valentine’s Day.

In a 2015 post on The Tig, the future royal bride-to-be wrote: “I think you need to be your own Valentine.”

She then went on to describe how her friends and Suits co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, helped remind her to be good to herself during a time when she was feeling particularly down and out.

“Last season I was chatting with my Suits sister wives, Sarah and Gina, and was in some sort of funk, bemoaning something that was so futile I don’t even remember what it was now. But I was faaaaaar from showing [myself] self love,” she wrote.

Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Meghan Markle Noam Galai/WireImage

“One of them stopped me — truth be told I can’t remember which one because they both impart their sage wisdom with me on the daily — but one of the stylish wise ones stopped me and said, ‘Hey! That’s my friend you’re talking about. Be nice to her.’ “

“They were protecting me from myself,” she continued. “From my own criticism, and my own self doubt. They were reminding me to treat myself as well as I treat those closest to me. To be my own valentine.”

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/AP

“This Valentine’s Day I will be with friends, running amock through the streets of New York, likely imbibing some cocktail that’s oddly pink, and jumping over icy mounds in my new shoes through the salted snowy streets of the West Village,” she noted in the post.

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty Images

“But those shoes, by the way, were my gift to myself. Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me. Because I am my own funny Valentine,” she concluded.

Fast forward three years later and so much has changed for Meghan. She’s left her role on Suits, she’s traded her condo in Toronto for Kensington Palace and she’s spending Valentine’s Day with her future husband. But one thing that hasn’t changed is her strong sense of self, which even has the Queen taking notice!