Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect Winter Sweater Today — and You Can Shop Her Cozy Look!

She may be a Los Angeles native, but Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about winter style.

For International Women’s Day, which Meghan spent in Birmingham, England, with fiancé Prince Harry, she sported a cozy winter white sweater from a British brand.

Underneath her coat, Meghan wore an All Saints cashmere blend sweater featuring a funnel neck. Though it’s already sold out in the winter white hue, the sweater is still available in the equally versatile shades of black and dark blue.

Meghan Markle Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty

She also rocked a label true to her American roots. The royal-to-be sported J Crew’s tipped topcoat in Italian stadium-cloth wool, a navy coat with white piping along the collar and a belt that cinches at the waist. The style, which was released last fall, is now sold out, but this option is fairly similar.

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan’s pants were from another American designer: Alexander Wang. The exact style has yet to be determined, but they’re a black, slim-fitting pant that looks remarkably similar to this pair. She also wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, the BB Pointy Toe pumps.

Continuing her sytlish bag streak, Meghan carried Altuzarra’s Ghianda Saddle Bag in navy, a shoulder style with a braided strap and a buckle on the front.

Meghan and Harry had a full morning of engagements in Birmingham, England, where they met with young women aspiring to pursue careers in science, math and technology, and young people training to be coaches in their communities through local organizations.