Which Wedding Tiara Will Meghan Markle Wear on Her Big Day? See the Photos!

The royal bride-to-be may opt for Queen Victoria’s look in 1840 or the famed tiara given to Princess Diana by the Queen

By @SPerryPeoplemag

Posted on

More

1 of 5

Universal History Archive/Getty

Floral Wreath

She may opt for Victoria's look in 1840, says The Queen's Jewels author Leslie Field.

2 of 5

Time Life Pictures/Getty

The Strathmore Rose

The piece was a 1923 wedding gift to Harry's great-grandma the Queen Mum.

3 of 5

Alamy

Art Deco Bandeau 

Worn by the Queen Mum in the '30s, it's a "small, simple"  topper, says Field.  

4 of 5

Tim Graham/Getty

The Cambridge Lover's Knot

The Queen gave the famed tiara to Princess Diana (in '85).

5 of 5

Indigo/Getty

The Cartier Halo 

Kate borrowed it from the Queen for her 2011 wedding to  Prince William.  

See Also

More

More