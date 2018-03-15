Which Wedding Tiara Will Meghan Markle Wear on Her Big Day? See the Photos!
The royal bride-to-be may opt for Queen Victoria’s look in 1840 or the famed tiara given to Princess Diana by the Queen
By Simon Perry
Floral Wreath
She may opt for Victoria's look in 1840, says The Queen's Jewels author Leslie Field.
The Strathmore Rose
The piece was a 1923 wedding gift to Harry's great-grandma the Queen Mum.
Art Deco Bandeau
Worn by the Queen Mum in the '30s, it's a "small, simple" topper, says Field.
The Cambridge Lover's Knot
The Queen gave the famed tiara to Princess Diana (in '85).
The Cartier Halo
Kate borrowed it from the Queen for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.
