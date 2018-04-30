Why Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Will Showcase Her Natural Freckles

The beauty countdown to Meghan Markle‘s wedding is on! But what will Meghan choose for her wedding day makeup?

“I think Meghan will go with a classic, timeless look similar to what we have seen her wear lately,” her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers tells PEOPLE, adding: “Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes.”

Working with Meghan as her personal hair and makeup artist for two years, starting in 2015, Sellers says the most important factor for Meghan will be that looks like herself. “That was really important to Meghan — to always feel and look authentic and natural.”

Not only does Meghan favour a simple look, she likes to use non-toxic, eco-friendly products whenever possible. “She loves RMS, an all-natural brand that does great eyeliners and creamy blushers that can also be used on the lip,” recalls Sellers, who is now based on the West Coast.

Meghan Markle on April 19, 2018. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

“She also loves Tatcha — they have a great, dewy skin mist that you spray on after makeup application to give a really unique, fresh glow.” The former Suits star has also raved about the Japanese skincare’s Classic Rice Enzyme Powder, which exfoliates and cleanses to provide the perfect makeup-ready canvas. “Natural products are staples in my kit because of their simplicity and authenticity — I know Meghan valued those qualities as well.”

Working collaboratively, whether on editorial campaigns or promotional events for Suits, Sellers says the royal fiancée was a dream client in more ways than one: “She was so fun to work with because she was so in-the-know when it came to new products and brands – at times she would even teach me things!”

Parting ways last year as Meghan spent more time traveling (likely to London to see her then-secret royal boyfriend, Prince Harry), Sellers says she has wonderful memories of her time working with Meghan. “One time we were in Boston on a boat, it was spring, it was still very cold and she was in summer clothing. She laughed the entire day, she was so positive and we all forgot about the cold. I’m so happy for her!”