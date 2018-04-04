We may be a step closer to answering one of the biggest questions surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s May 19 wedding: Who is her wedding dress designer?

Erdem, a fashion house run by British-based, Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralıoğlu, has taken their public relations operation in-house (rather than outsourcing to an agency) and hired a new PR manager, Kathryn Lo, according to a new report Diary Directory. (A representative from Erdem did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the news.) This move is leading several royal watchers to wonder if they are staffing up ahead of a big announcement. You know, like designing one of the most talked-about dresses of the decade.

The designer would be a fitting choice for the future royal. If she were to choose Erdem, Meghan would be giving a nod not only to her new home in the United Kingdom, but also to Canada, where she filmed Suits before meeting Harry. The brand is a favorite of both Meghan and her sister-in-law-to-be, Kate Middleton. Kate especially has worn several Erdem creations to high-profile events like this year’s official visit to Sweden and a 2017 reception at Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton in Erdem in Sweden in January 2018. Mark Stewart - Pool/Getty

Meghan herself is a longtime fan of the brand, too: She has worn their designs out and about in Toronto, as well as to a wedding of one of Prince Harry’s friends in Jamaica in 2017.

However, Meghan’s engagement dress designer, Ralph & Russo, also seems to be staffing up in the public relations department: They’re currently hiring a PR assistant, according to a LinkedIn post.

The choice of Meghan’s wedding dress designer has been buzzed about since the engagement was announced in November 2017. Other designers rumored to be on the bride-to-be’s short list include Israeli designer Inbal Dror, who confirmed to PEOPLE that she received a request for a sketch from Kensington Palace, as well as Kate’s own wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Of course, if Meghan follows in Kate’s footsteps, then we won’t know for sure who designed her wedding dress until we get our first glimpse of the royal bride: The palace only confirmed Kate’s dress designer after she was on her way to Westminster Abbey for her April 2011 nuptials.