After working on Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress in secret, designer Clare Waight Keller is finally speaking out about what it was like to create a dress for the royal bride.

“A Dream Day accompaning [sic] stunning #meghanmarkle on her journey to become the Duchess of Sussex in @givenchyofficial,” Keller, 47, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Meghan walking up the 22 stairs of St. George’s Chapel followed by 7-year-old twin page boys, Brian and John Mulroney, who carried the 16-foot veil.

The Queen announced on the morning of the wedding that Harry and Meghan will be now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Waight Keller, who is the British artistic director of French label Givenchy, concluded her post with the hashtags #hautecouture #royal #bride #love.

Many of Waight Keller’s celebrity fans and clients congratulated her in the comments section as actress Julianne Moore wrote, “Absolutely perfect,” and model Lily Aldridge said, “STUNNING.”

Actress Liv Tyler also expressed adoration with five pink heart emojis.

Waight Keller has served as Givenchy’s artistic director since Riccardo Tisci’s departure in 2017 and is the first female to hold the role at the label. She began her design career at Calvin Klein and Gucci before taking the helm at British label Chloé in 2011.

Following the grand public debut of Meghan’s wedding dress, Givenchy revealed Waight Keller was the mastermind behind the gown that was made out of pure white silk with an open neckline and slight A-line skirt.

“True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist,” the label explained.

Givenchy added, “The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.”

As for the veil, Waight Keller designed a romantic cathedral-length style “representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition” – in addition to one special flower embroidered into the veil, a California poppy to represent Meghan’s home state.

And last but certainly not least, Meghan’s wedding shoes were “based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin.”

Before the May 19 wedding in England, Waight Keller attended the Met Gala in New York City with actress Rooney Mara.