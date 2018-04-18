Bride-to-Be Meghan Markle Wears a Chic White Dress – One Month Before the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle knows the power of a great white dress.

For a Commonwealth reception with Prince Harry on Wednesday, Meghan embraced London’s warm temperatures (72 degrees!) and stepped out in Altuzarra’s Audrey button-detailed ottoman midi dress, a striped, sleeveless white midi dress with buttons down the front. It comes almost exactly one month before we’ll see her rock another white dress — on her wedding day on May 19! (A similar, more affordable option is available here.)

Meghan’s already proven herself to be a big fan of Altuzarra: For her official appearance in Birmingham last month, she carried a bag from the New York-based brand.

Meghan Markle Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan topped off the look by wearing a chic black blazer from Australian brand Camilla and Marc draped over her shoulders — the $700 piece is their “Marguerite” blazer. That wasn’t her only sartorial nod to a Commonwealth country: Meghan carried a striped crossbody bag from the Australian-based brand Oroton, which is no longer available (though you can find a look-for-less option here.)

She also wore a pair of sky-high black Mary Jane heels from British shoe designer Tamara Mellon (the designer’s Paramour Heels). You can find a more affordable option — with a slightly closer-to-the-ground heel — here.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Yui Mok/PA Wire

With just over a month to go before their wedding, Meghan and Harry attended a Commonwealth Youth Forum Reception as a part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting’s week of events taking place this week in London. As a royal fiancée and not yet an official member of the royal family, Meghan’s presence at the event, as well as others throughout the meeting, is unprecedented.

During the reception, Harry and Meghan met with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum, an organization to which Harry has just been named an ambassador.