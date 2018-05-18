Meghan Markle Will Walk Down the Aisle Solo Before Meeting Prince Charles Halfway to the Altar

When Meghan Markle makes her historic walk down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, she’ll be starting it off solo, PEOPLE confirms.

After arriving by car with her mom, Doria Ragland, the bride-to-be will be greeted by her little bridal party members (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte!), who will lead the way down the aisle as Meghan takes her first steps to the altar by herself.

She will then be met by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, who will be waiting for her at the halfway mark to escort her the rest of the way to the altar. The length of the aisle is about 110 steps, and more than half of those will be taken solo by Meghan.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Meghan Markle and Prince Charles Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Charles is stepping into the role in place of Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, who is unable to come to the royal wedding.

RELATED VIDEO: The Royals Say They Are ‘Thrilled’ to Welcome Meghan Markle to the Family: ‘America’s Loss Is Our Gain’

“It was Meghan’s wish and she is grateful for the Prince of Wales to be doing it,” a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Paul Grover/Pool/Getty

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

The royal bride-to-be asked Charles to take over the duty in the last 24 hours, since it was revealed that her father was not able to attend.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It was always Meghan’s “wish” to conduct the first portion of the walk by herself and then be met by her dad for the final steps to the altar, the royal source says. Now, Charles will greet her at the Quire (the last section of the church, where the immediate members of the royal family and close relatives will likely be seated) and walk her to the end of the aisle where Prince Harry will be standing.