Meghan Markle Used a Code Word to Talk About Prince Harry on the Set of Suits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to keep their romance under wraps for several months before they went public with their relationship. Only those closest to Meghan knew about the twosome — and that includes Wendell Pierce, who plays her on-screen dad on Suits.

“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really. You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever,’ ” Pierce tells Harry Connick Jr. on Tuesday’s episode of Harry, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As soon as their engagement was announced in November, her proud TV dad tweeted his excitement.

Meghan Markle and Wendell Pierce on Suits Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBC/Getty

“Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement,” he wrote. “Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves.”

Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 27, 2017

USA Network announced Meghan’s departure from the hit legal drama in a statement congratulating the actress on her engagement in November.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement read.

“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Meghan was one of the original cast members of the show (featured in 103 episodes thus far) since it first aired in June 2011, playing fan favorite Rachel Zane. She will depart the series at the end of its seventh season, the second half of which is set to premiere March 28.

Meghan Markle on Suits Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Pierce also revealed that before Meghan made her official exit from the Suits set last year, they shared a quiet moment together.

“I had a really wonderful moment as we were coming to an end of her time on the show,” he said. “It was just she and I in the room and I said, ‘I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.’ “

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry REX/Shutterstock

As for whether Pierce will be there to watch Meghan walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, he says he doesn’t know yet, but admitted, “I hope so.”