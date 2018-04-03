Meghan Markle Is on the Hunt for a Tasty Snack in Resurfaced 2009 Tostitos Commercial — Watch

Before Meghan Markle was debating which royal tiara to wear during her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, she was a rising actress trying to decide between snacks in a fun commercial spot.

A 2009 Tostitos ad starring the soon-to-be royal has recently resurfaced on the internet. In it, Markle plays a woman at a grocery store debating which chips to purchase for a get-together she’s throwing. As she reads one snack bag, her inner monologue — which sounds nothing like Meghan’s own voice — expresses her hesitation at its 13 ingredients.

“That’s more people than I invited to the party,” she ponders.

The actress then picks up Tostitos and is pleased to see just three ingredients listed. She walks off with a slight smile.

Before landing her role as series regular Rachel Zane on Suits, Meghan had a variety of small parts across television, including a stint on Deal or No Deal. Her acting credits also include minor roles in General Hospital, Fringe and 90120.

Meghan’s vast resume goes beyond just the small and big screen though, and also included working as a political intern, freelance calligrapher and lifestyle blogger.

Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal Game Show Network

Nowadays, Meghan isn’t spending much time running errands at the supermarket. Instead, she’s planning the details of her May nuptials at Windsor Castle, from floral arrangements to sending out invitations.

And, of course, there’s the matter of what to wear.

Meghan has previously shared some of her favorite wedding dress designers, including Elie Saab and J. Mendel, but which designer she’ll turn to for the big day still remains a mystery.

“I think Meghan will chose an effortlessly chic gown with clean lines and minimal detail,” British bridal designer Suzanne Neville previously told PEOPLE. “I think the dress will be elegant and traditional, but with a modern twist.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Meghan won’t be sporting the same tiara Kate Middleton wore at her 2011 wedding — it will be on display at the National Gallery of Australia from March 30 through July 22 — author of The Queen’s Jewels: The Personal Collection of Elizabeth II Leslie Field told PEOPLE she thinks the American actress will try something new.

“I don’t think it will be a traditional diamond tiara but it could be one loaned to her by the Queen,” she previously said. “My feeling is that Meghan and Harry have a new way of working events.

“It wont be a traditional headdress, meaning a diamond tiara,” Field added. “It may be that it is a headdress as opposed to a tiara. It could be her American heritage and could be made with fabric flowers, set with fake jewels.”