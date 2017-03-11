Meghan Markle Returns to Chilly Toronto After Attending Jamaican Wedding with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has left the warm temperatures behind her!

The actress was spotted back in Toronto — where her show Suits is filmed — for the first time Saturday since her return from Montego Bay, Jamaica. She wore a fur-lined parka, black leggings and matching boots, and was likely on her way to or from a yoga class judging from the mat she carried.

Meanwhile, Markle’s boyfriend Prince Harry was busy with work of his own in London on Saturday as he attended a rugby match between England and Scotland alongside his aunt, Princess Anne.

Markle, 35, was in the Caribbean last weekend with Harry to attend the wedding of his childhood friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip and literary agent Lara Hughes-Young.

A source who was also in attendance at the nuptials told PEOPLE that Harry, 32, and Markle didn’t shy away from expressing their affection for each other.

“Harry and Meghan seem very much in love,” the onlooker said, adding that Harry took a lot of time to introduce Markle to his pals during the “joyful” affair.

According to an earlier source, the relationship between Markle and Harry, who spent a good deal of time together in London during the first two months of the year, is something that just makes sense.

“It just feels very natural for them both,” the source told PEOPLE. “It feels easy — like they’ve known each other for a long time.”

Suits is expected to resume filming for season 7, which is set to premiere this summer, sometime in April.