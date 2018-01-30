Meghan Markle's Suits Costar Just Dropped a Really Big Wedding Hint

When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to marry Prince Harry on May 19, it could be her second wedding of the year.

Her first nuptials might be as Rachel Zane, her character on Suits.

Patrick J. Adams, who plays her character’s love interest Mike Ross on the show, announced his departure from the show on Tuesday in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He discussed Mike and Rachel’s impending marriage, and whether or not fans will get a wedding by the end of the seventh season. And though he didn’t explicitly say that there would be a wedding on the show’s seventh season finale, which airs April 25, he strongly hinted that fans tune into that episode to learn how Mike and Rachel’s story ends.

Shane Mahood/USA/NBCU via Getty

“I think Mike and Rachel are two characters that there has never been any question that they’re in love and that they’re meant for each other and that they’re willing to go to great lengths and sacrifice a ton in order to keep their relationship going,” he said. “It just so happens that the timing of how I was feeling [about leaving Suits] and what was going on in Meghan’s life created an opportunity where there was no need to force some conflict or tear Mike and Rachel apart. It allowed us to go onto whatever happens next for Mike and Rachel together.”

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams on Suits SUITS -- "Full Disclosure" Episode 707 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross -- (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank)

Adams also said that though a lot went “unsaid” about both his and Meghan’s future on the show, they had an understanding with one another that they both were nearing the end of the road, which made the last few months of shooting all the more significant and emotional.

“There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us,” he said. “It went unspoken and we just enjoyed the hell out of the last few episodes that we got to shoot. We both knew that we wouldn’t be coming back. It made every one of our scenes that much more special.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace Twitter

USA confirmed that Meghan would be leaving the legal drama, which she’s starred on since 2011, just a day after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced at the end of last year. The show will continue on for an eighth season without Adams and Markle.

The seventh season two-hour finale of Suits airs April 25 on USA.