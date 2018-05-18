Meghan Markle's Suits Husband Patrick J. Adams Shares Fun Photos from London Before Royal Wedding

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has arrived in London ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Canadian actor, who played Markle’s onscreen husband on USA Network’s hit legal drama, shared photos from his trip to the U.K. via his Instagram account on Thursday.

Adams is joined by his real-life wife, actress Troian Bellisario, who also posted images of their trip to Instagram Stories, including a visit to the Royal Standard of England — a 900-year-old alehouse — that they made to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Adams and Bellisario, of Pretty Little Liars fame, walked down the aisle in December 2016 after five years of dating.

Their Southern California wedding was outdoors, with the pair saying “I do” in front of two old oak trees as 200 guests looked on.

Meghan and Harry’s wedding will be a little different. The royal couple will exchange their vows on Saturday at Windsor Castle’s elegant St. George’s Chapel in front of roughly 600 guests — and the entire world!

Don’t miss out! Tune in to Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding on Saturday, May 19, starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on PeopleTV — now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Adams isn’t the only Suits costar in town. The first to land in London — or at least the first to post about it publicly — was Gabriel Macht. He’s there with his wife, The Real World: London star Jacinda Barrett, who also shared a photo of her giving the couple’s son, Luca, a kiss, just outside Buckingham Palace.

Another costar, Sarah Rafferty, is also there. She first visited Paris with her family, including her daughter Iris, of whom she shared a picture at the Louvre Museum. Later in the week, the family was spotted in London, snapping a photo outside Buckingham Palace.

Rick Hoffman told his fans that he was heading “east for some special event,” in an Instagram video, adding that he was “very excited about that.” He then shared a photo of his landing in London with the caption, “Sun up Shade down #touchdownatheathrow.”

Another Suits star, Abigail Spencer, shared a photo of herself appearing to head to the airport on Thursday.

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams on Suits

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams on Suits Suits Twitter

Both Meghan and Adams made their final appearance on Suits in the season 7 finale.

In the two-hour episode, Meghan’s character, Rachel Zane, and Adams’ character, fiancé Mike Ross, get job offers in Seattle that are too good to pass up. So before moving away, they quickly move up their special day, and finally tie the knot.

The TV wedding costumed Meghan in a belted white gown with a plunging neckline, sheer back and lace details.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Announced All 10 Members of Their Adorable Bridal Party!

Following news of Meghan and Harry’s engagement, USA Network announced back in November that Meghan would be leaving the hit legal drama.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement read. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.

Meghan, who was one of the original cast members of the show (featured in 107 episodes) since it first aired in June 2011, has previously said that she would be retiring from acting to focus on her royal duties.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in her first joint interview with Harry in November. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”