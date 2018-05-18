Meghan Markle has some friendly faces in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding.

Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, who costarred with Prince Harry‘s bride-to-be on Suits, joined Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today, Friday, to chat about their pal ahead of the big day.

Opening up about the almost newlyweds, Rafferty said, “They’re a great match.”

Asked if the trio was shocked to be invited to the exciting nuptials, Torres shared, “I was. I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

The stars also teased getting the “early” scoop on Meghan and Harry’s romance, with Hoffman revealing his reaction: “I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was like both of us in the trailer, like, ‘You’re dating a prince.’ ”

Hoffman teased that he gave advice to Meghan in the early stages of the romance, saying, “I was like, ‘Take it slow, be careful, don’t let him hurt you.’ ”

Torres maintained that “there was reason to keep [the romance] close to the vest” for Meghan, but still, said, “You knew she was excited.”

Now, with the wedding just one day away, Rafferty reflected on the cast’s close bond.

“We called ourselves the sister wives… We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends,” she said, adding, “So we became family. We’re still family, so this is a wonderful family affair.”

The first to land in London — or at least, the first to post about it publicly — was Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the USA legal drama. His wife, Jacinda Barrett, shared a photo of her giving the couple’s son, Luca, a kiss, just outside of Buckingham Palace. Macht followed up with a sweet photo of the couple hanging in Hyde Park.

Rafferty, who plays Donna on the show, spent time in Paris with her family before heading to England, sharing photos of the Louvre Museum as well as a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Abigail Spencer, who appeared on Suits with Meghan between 2011 and 2016, made a prediction about her pal’s wedding style during a chat with PEOPLE Now last month.

“It’ll be impeccable,” Spencer said. “She had incredible taste. She’s really influenced my fashion taste – we have a lot of similarities in what we like. But it’ll just be marvelous.”

