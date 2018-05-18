Meghan Markle's Stylist BFF Shares Her Favorite Bridal Nail Polish Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle‘s best friend and unofficial stylist Jessica Mulroney has officially arrived in London — and she might already be sharing hints about the bride’s wedding nail polish shade.

Mulroney, a Canada-based fashion stylist whose three children will be a part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s big day as members of their bridal party, posted a photo on Instagram this week of her favorite bridal nail polish shades from CND’s Vinylux collection. The shot included bottles of pale pink, tan and light gray shades, with her own nails painted in one of the colors, and her fingers sprinkled with Mini Mini Jewels initial rings.

“I’m always in search of the perfect nail colour for all my brides and I think I finally found one! What do you think? Look for more CND nail inspiration to come. @cndcanada,” she captioned the photo.

Considering that the stylist has had a big influence in Meghan’s style through the years, it would be no surprise if she walks down the aisle in one of her picks. Mulroney helped Meghan choose her TV wedding dress for Suits along with her outfit for her engagement reveal with Prince Harry, and she most likely played a key role in Meghan’s “real life” dress search. Since her engagement, Meghan has been sporting manicure shades similar to Mulroney’s pale pink picks.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney George Pimentel/WireImage

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, Meghan isn’t the only woman whose style Mulroney has influenced lately. The stylist, who is married to television host Ben Mulroney, has been dressing Canada’s first lady, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, since 2015. She also specializes in bridal styling, a skill that certainly has come in handy for Meghan in recent months.

But whether Mulroney influences Meghan’s nail polish color or not, there’s no doubt it’ll certainly be the most-worn bridal shade of, well, the century.