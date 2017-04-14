Meghan Markle Spotted Out with ‘H’ Ring as Boyfriend Prince Harry Visits for Easter

Meghan Markle has another piece to add to her collection of monogrammed jewelry.

On Thursday, the Suits star was spotted wearing a delicate gold ring with Prince Harry’s initial on it.

The couple is known for sharing their affections for one another with matching bracelets and matching cashmere beanies. In December, Markle wore a monogrammed “H & M” necklace from Maya Brenner.

And despite the royal arriving at her home in Toronto the night before, the yoga-loving actress made sure not to miss a session the very next day.

Markle clutched her yoga mat as she made her way to class in ripped jeans, a blue shirt, black rain jacket from Soia & Kyo and a black hat. She also carried her trusty Goyard grey-printed tote.

Harry was pictured arriving at Markle’s home in Toronto Wednesday night wearing a baseball hat and carrying a large duffel bag over his shoulder.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Shuts Down Her Lifestyle Website ‘The Tig’

The jet-setting couple will lay low in Canada over Easter weekend after a busy few months of traveling together. They took in the sights of Norway this winter and recently soaked up the sun in Jamaica during the wedding of one of Harry’s closest friends.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”