Meghan Markle Shows Off Engagement Ring and Recalls Harry's 'Romantic' Proposal

With just weeks to go before her royal wedding, Meghan Markle excitedly showed off her engagement ring to the crowds in Belfast during her surprise trip to Northern Ireland with Prince Harry on Friday.

Grace Simpson, 21, had been waiting outside the famous Crown Liquor Saloon when Harry and Meghan walked out to chat to the hundreds of well-wishers.

She held out a dozen red roses for Meghan and congratulated her on her upcoming wedding. “She said ‘you’re so sweet,’ ” Simpson tells PEOPLE.

PA Images/Sipa USA

PA Images/Sipa USA

“She said, ‘What’s your name?’ so I told her and she said, ‘Nice to meet you, I’m Meghan!’ ”

“I had been dying to see her ring, so I asked her about it and she held out her hand. She said, ‘It was the sweetest moment. He’s the sweetest guy.’ And she turned back to look at him,” Simpson says.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty

“We all watch Suits in our house and I asked her if the proposal was as romantic as the one on Suits. She said ‘even more!’”

The prince proposed with a three-stone diamond engagement ring that he designed himself.

The stunning sparkler is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. It was crafted by British jewelers Cleave and Company, who are the jewelers to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Zak Hussein/Splash News

The ring has plenty of sentimental connections for Harry: The two stones are from his late mother, Princess Diana‘s personal collection (making them difficult to value), while the other stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to his heart.

Another well-wisher, Anne Brownlee, 45, asked Harry if he’d had his bachelor party yet. “He said, ‘no comment,’ and smiled,” she says.

Meghan recently escaped to the Soho Farmhouse, a luxury retreat located in the Cotswolds, not too far outside London, for a weekend of pampering and girl time with some of her closest friends, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.