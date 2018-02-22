Royals
How to Buy All of Meghan Markle's Favorite Shoes
Meghan Markle always looks good — but her shoes are a particular highlight of her very-envy-worthy wardrobe
AQUAZZURA HEELS
Do these Aquazzura heels look familiar? The lace-up shoes are the ones she wore for her engagement photo call with Harry.
Buy it! Aquazzura Matilde Suede Stiletto Pumps, $300; saksoff5th.com
SARAH FLINT PUMPS
Worn post-engagement, for one of her official engagements with Harry, these suede heels feature a tortoiseshell heel.
Buy it! Sarah Flint Jay Pumps, $395; sarahflint.com
Look for Less:
Cole Haan Women's Highline D'Orsay Pump, $100 - $249; amazon.com
Bette Suede Tortoiseshell-Print-Heel Pumps, $90; anntaylor.com
ADIDAS SNEAKERS
Like the rest of the fashion world, Meghan loves her Stan Smiths. And the good news? At $60, it won't break the bank for you to replicate her look.
Buy it! Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $60; bloomingdales.com
STUART WEITZMAN BOOTS
These ultra-chic suede, over-the-knee boots from Stuart Weitzman were Meghan's choice for her first royal family Christmas appearance.
Buy it! Stuart Weitzman Hiline Over the Knee Boots, $798; nordstrom.com
REEBOK SNEAKERS
You can never have enough pairs of white sneakers, and Meghan has multiples herself, including this Reebok style.
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker, $52; amazon.com
CHARLOTTE OLYMPIA FLATS
These cute kitty loafers made an appearance on Meghan's (now-deleted) Instagram after her relationship with Harry made headlines.
Charlotte Olympia Kitty Flats, $495; shopbop.com
Look for Less:
Kate Spade Natasha Flats, $163; katespade.com
ASOS Lexus Halloween Cat Pointed Ballet Flats, $20; asos.com
BIRDIES FLATS
Meghan wore these cozy black flats for a day on set at Suits.
Buy it! Birdies The Blackbird Slippers, $145; birdiesslippers.com
MANOLO BLAHNIK PUMPS
These classic pumps — which come in a variety of colors — are a staple in Meghan's wardrobe.
Buy it! Manolo Blahnik 'BB' Pointy Toe Pump, $625; nordstrom.com
SARAH FLINT SANDALS
For a summer getaway in Italy, Meghan rocked these lace-up sandals.
Buy it! Sarah Flint Grear Sandals, $245; sarahflint.com
SARAH FLINT FLATS
These neutral flats (with a sweet bow!) were Meghan's choice to make her official debut with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.
Buy it! Sarah Flint Natalie Flats, $345; sarahflint.com
KAMIK BOOTS
Perfect for snowy Toronto, Meghan was frequently spotted in these boots on her way to yoga class.
Buy it! Kamik Sienna Boot, $120; nordstrom.com
JIMMY CHOO HEELS
This glittery pump made an appearance on Meghan's Instagram pre-Harry.
Buy it! Jimmy Choo Romy 60 Glitter Pumps, $599; mytheresa.com
