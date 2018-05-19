Meghan Markle's Friends Serena Williams & Priyanka Chopra Change Into Glamorous Reception Gowns

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have invited only the 200 nearest and dearest loved ones to their second reception at Frogmore House to continue the wedding celebrations.

And the evening party gave guests, including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and best friend Jessica Mulroney, a chance to take some fashion risks and express their personalities with new looks, which saw a plethora of glittery gowns and detailed designs for the intimate event hosted by the father of the groom, Prince Charles.

Tennis star Williams, 36, quick-changed into a sleeveless multi-colored floral gown from Valentino’s Fall 2018 collection and a Bulgari necklace as she ditched the fascinator and Versace dress that she wore for the ceremony. The mother of one was once again accompanied by husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who chose a Tom Ford tuxedo for the private affair.

Meanwhile, actress Chopra, 35, opted for an embellished off-the-shoulder gown from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. The former star of Quantico, who was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Dior purse.

Stylist Mulroney, whose 7-year-old twin boys Brian and John carried Meghan’s 16-foot veil, showed off her metallic sequinned dress in photos and videos shared on her makeup artist Rachel Rose Renna’s Instagram.

However, the night belonged to the blushing bride who debuted her second look after tying the knot in a gorgeous custom Givenchy design by the label’s British Artistic Director, Clare Waight Keller, that was fit for an elegant princess.

Fit for a party, Meghan’s custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white” featured a high halter neck and sexy open back, and was accessorized with custom satin Aquazurra shoes featuring nude mesh detailing and baby blue-painted soles.

In addition, Meghan wore a special keepsake: Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

She also changed up her hairstyle — and hair stylist — turning to George Northwood to create her effortless updo, after go-to Hollywood stylist Serge Normant created her bridal hair moment for the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth hosted the daytime gathering following the wedding ceremony and procession through Windsor. The first reception was held inside Windsor Castle, at St George’s Hall, and all 600 guests who were invited to the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel were present.