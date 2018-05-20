Stella McCartney's Sketch of Meghan Markle's Sexy Reception Dress Is Just as Jaw-Dropping!

Meghan Markle’s second wedding dress was just as breathtaking as her first.

The second gown, which Meghan — now the Duchess of Sussex — wore to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, was designed by another female British designer: Stella McCartney (who shared a sketch of the stunning dress with Women’s Wear Daily). British-born Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy designed her first wedding dress, which she wore to her ceremony and lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told Women’s Wear Daily of designing the gown.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

“It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day,” she added.

Stella McCartney's sketch of Meghan Markle's second wedding dress Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Like Meghan’s first dress, the gown was simple in that it had no lace or embellishments. However, it was much more revealing than her first gown, which had three-quarter-length sleeves and a boatneck. The Stella McCartney dress featured a high halter neckline and an open back. McCartney confirmed that she also dressed Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, for the evening reception as well.

Meghan wore the gown with a pair of Aquazzura heels in a nude mesh with a baby blue-painted heel, and Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring.

Prince Harry and Meghan drove off to their evening reception, hosted by Prince Charles, from Windsor Castle in a silver-blue Jaguar convertible. There, they were joined by famous friends such as Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra for the evening event.