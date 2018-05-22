Meghan Markle Is Following the Royal Pantyhose Protocol for the First Time!

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance as a newlywed with Prince Harry this afternoon (just three days after tying the knot!) in honor of Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday. And the new duchess made some noticeable firsts for her first outing as a royal.

Meghan took a cue from her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and went for a more traditional royal look than what we’ve seen her wear in the past; most noticeably, she stepped out in a pair of pantyhose for the first time.

Nude tights — or pantyhose — have long been a staple of Kate’s wardrobe, despite the fashion world’s generally-accepted opinion that they are dated and dowdy. But they’re rumored to be less of a fashion faux pas than a royal mandate, which Kate has managed to make look more modern. And she’s not the only one — Princess Diana also rocked the look.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

While Kate has long been a proud supporter of pantyhose, Meghan has made it clear from the start that she has her own take on royal style, serving up messy buns against all odds.Even at her engagement announcement, the former Suits actress opted to go sans-hose in her instantly-iconic white coat ensemble.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Karwai Tang/WireImage

But perhaps with a new title comes a new consideration (or obligation) for following royal protocol. At today’s Buckingham Palace garden party, which honored Charles’ patronages, military affiliations, charities and also paid tribute to first responders of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in May 2017, Meghan appeared in full royal mode.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In addition to nude hose, the newly-minted duchess wore a pale pink-and-white dress with sheer detailing and a matching pale pink hat that showed off her her perfectly polished side chignon (just like sister-in-law Kate Middleton!).

Pantyhose, a not-so-messy bun — Meghan’s look seems to be getting the royal treatment!