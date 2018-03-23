Meghan Markle Just Dropped Her Own Major Royal Baby Hint!

With just weeks to go before Kate Middleton gives birth to her third child, her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is already thinking about her own royal baby!

While touring the campus of Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park on Friday with fiancé Prince Harry, the couple met a husband and wife team who make innovative and hypoallergenic baby products.

Pointing to the products from Shnuggle, Meghan said: “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

PA Images/Sipa USA

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty

The products on display included a baby bath that allows the baby to sit up, a changing mat and a Moses basket.

“It’s very sweet,” Meghan said.

Sinead Murphy, who founded the company with her husband Adam, told reporters, “They seemed very engaged with the products. Harry was particularly interested in the bath. I wonder if he has witnessed bath time with his nephew or niece.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle then visited the Belfast campus of Northern Ireland’s next generation science park, @CatalystIncHQ, to meet some of Northern Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs and innovators. pic.twitter.com/OUgBw4FUDE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

“As soon as he saw the bum bump [which stops the baby from slipping down] he understood immediately,” she continued. “He said, ‘Oh, non-slip.’ ”

Asked about the significance of Markle’s baby hint, she added, “With an upcoming marriage it’s likely there is going to be an announcement in the next few years. No pressure on the lovely couple!”

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty

Harry and Meghan both share a love of kids. Harry can’t resist sharing a special moment with little ones at royal events — and the feeling is mutual. He also supports several charities that work to better the lives of children all over the world.

Charles McQuillan/Getty

Meghan has also proven she has a way with children. She has traveled to Rwanda to work on behalf of kids. And she regularly posted sweet snaps hanging out with her friends’ kids during her downtime.

The couple are set to tie the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle. The palace shared a few new details about the upcoming royal wedding on Thursday, including that around 600 invitations are now on their way to lucky guests in the mail!