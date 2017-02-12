Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Hiatus with ‘No Bad Energy’ Message

It’s only good vibes for Meghan Markle.

After a two-month break from Instagram, the Suits actress returned to the social media app with a cute photo with an inspiring message.

Prince Harry‘s girlfriend shared an artsy photo of a message on the ground partially covered by her own shadow the reads “#NoBadEnergy” twice — while also showing off her adorable cat flats.

“Sending good vibes – always in all ways,” Markle, 35, captioned the image, adding the hashtags #nobadenergy and #bethechange.

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Harry and Markle had been seeing each other for three months and since the start of the new year the pair have been, according to an insider, “inseparable” while using Harry’s cozy two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace as a home base.

“They are really just enjoying spending time together,” a second source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who vacationed in Norway together in early January and were last photographed hand-in-hand in London on Feb. 1.

Markle’s humanitarian work took her to India for a week in January. But with the actress not expected back on the Suits set until April, palace insiders predict Harry, 32, and his new love, 35, will soon jet off on a ski trip together.

“It just feels very natural for them both,” the source says of the relationship. “It feels easy — like they’ve known each other for a long time.”