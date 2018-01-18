Meghan Markle Just Received Her First Curtsy — One Month After She Debuted Her Own to the Queen!

Meghan Markle has already mastered the art of the royal curtsy — now she’s on the receiving end of one!

During her official outing in Wales on Thursday with fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan received a curtsy from a woman who welcomed the couple outside of Cardiff Castle.

Meghan debuted her own royal curtsy when she greeted Queen Elizabeth during Christmas Day church services outside the Church of St. Mary Magdalene last month.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

And she had seasoned pro Kate Middleton by her side as she showed the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch.

Meghan had a demure smile as she bowed her head and did a slight curtsy — following with her left foot.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In addition to Queen Elizabeth, Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, says Meghan will be expected to curtsy to Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. She’ll also be bending and bowing for Prince William and Kate, due to his position in line for the throne.

The 36-year-old must also curtsy to the princesses born into the royal family, Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra, and the daughters of Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However, if Harry is present, their roles are swapped and they must curtsy to Meghan.

Meier says that the curtsy should be subtle — a ballerina curtsy this is not — but the deeper and longer you pause shows more respect and formality. To curtsy, Meier instructs placing one leg behind the other (whichever one is more comfortable for you) and bowing your head slightly while bending your knees.