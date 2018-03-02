Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Expanding Their Wedding Guest List in a Very Special Way

The public are being let in to the castle!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are inviting more than 2,500 people to throng the grounds of Windsor Castle for an up-close view of the couple on their wedding day.

When they announced their engagement in November, the couple indicated that they would do what they could to involve the public in their big day. “They want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” their office at Kensington Palace said Friday.

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry REX/Shutterstock

So, they are inviting 2,640 members of the public to watch the arrival and departure from St. George’s Chapel.

There will be 1,200 members of the public from a “broad range of backgrounds,” the statement from the couple’s office says. Drawn from around the U.K., they will be nominated to attend by nine offices of the Lord Lieutenants, the Queen’s representatives, who are spread around the country. Matching the couple’s sensibilities, the guests will include young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities, Kensington Palace said.

St. Geroge's Chapel at Windsor Castle REX/Shutterstock

Two hundred people will come from charities and associations linked with Meghan and Harry, like WellChild for seriously ill kids, and the Invictus Games for sick and injured veterans and serving military members. There will also be 100 children from two local schools – the Royal School, situated in the Great Park of Windsor and St. George’s School, below the castle.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Is Already Doing the ‘Duchess Slant’ (Just Like Kate!)

And there will be 610 people who live in the castle grounds and members of the St. George’s Chapel community, and 530 members of the Royal Household and the Crown Estate.

The couple has already announced the time of the service and the carriage procession that will follow the ceremony – allowing ordinary members of the public outside the castle walls to see them.