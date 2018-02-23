Meet William and Kate! Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV Movie Casts Royal Family

Lifetime has crowned it’s future heir to the throne!

On Thursday, the network announced its latest slate of actors who will portray the royal family in its forthcoming TV movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s romance.

Australian actor Burgess Abernethy will portray Prince William while Singapore-born, Vancouver-native Laura Mitchell will play Kate Middleton. And other royal members have been cast including Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub for the roles Willam and Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, respectively.

In addition to the casting reveal, Lifetime released the first image of the actors as the royal family of four.

Actress Bonnie Soper will portray the late Diana and Maggie Sullivan to play Queen Elizabeth II.

Cast of Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance Michael Courtney/Lifetime

Earlier this month, the casting for the title roles was announced with Parisa Fitz-Henley as Markle and Murray Fraser as the spare heir. With her dark locks, sparkling brown eyes and Audrey Hepburn-inspired brows, Fitz-Henley is a dead ringer for Meghan.

The feature will start with the couple’s first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continue through their engagement.

Production has already begun in Vancouver as Abernethy even celebrated his 31st birthday on set. “I got treated like the future King of England yesterday,” he jokingly captioned footage of him blowing out the candles of his birthday cake on Instagram.

Interestingly, William and Kate were also the focus of not one, but two TV movies. Both were released around the time of the couple’s wedding and depicted their relationship, which started when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The first aired on Lifetime, and the other on Hallmark — a channel that Meghan worked with multiple times throughout her acting career.

The network announced Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will be released in the spring. (We can likely expect it to debut ahead of their May 19 wedding.)