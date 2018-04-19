Evening Affair! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out Exactly One Month Before Their Wedding

Meghan Markle has long been a vocal advocate for the empowerment of women and gender equality.

On Thursday, she took that passion into the royal world when she joined fiancé Prince Harry at an event championing women in the Commonwealth.

The couple, who will marry in exactly one month, attended the Women’s Empowerment reception in central London this evening. Hosted by the U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the evening is part of the week of events for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Harry and Meghan, who perfected the LBD look in a black sleeveless dress, met representatives from charities and organizations that work to promote global gender equality through girls’ education, including the Malala Fund, Plan International, the Varkey Foundation and Code Camp.

Around the world, there are more than 130 million girls who are not in school, while in conflict-hit areas, girls are twice as likely to be out of school than boys. The reception brought together influential figures from many of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth to champion ways of getting more young girls into education — and keeping them there.

At a Commonwealth-related event on Wednesday, Meghan said that fighting for LBGTQ rights would be a key focus in her public work with Harry after their May 19 wedding.