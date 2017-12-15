Every Detail We Know So Far About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 Royal Wedding

They announced their engagement just a few weeks ago, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already deep into wedding planning. Here’s what we know so far:

WHEN: May 19, 2018

During a special briefing at Buckingham Palace on shortly after the engagement announcement, officials revealed that the wedding will take place in May of next year. On Dec. 15, Kensington Palace confirmed that the wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19. Notably, Prince Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is due to welcome her third child with Prince William just one month before. William and Kate’s own wedding date was also in the spring: April 29, 2011.

WHERE: St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf previously said. “They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”

Tim Graham/Getty

The chapel is located in Windsor Castle, with a capacity of 800 — compared to Westminster Abbey (where Prince William and Princess Kate wed), which holds up to 2,000.

St. George’s Chapel dates back more than 500 years, and has been the site of many royal weddings, including the children of Queen Victoria. The most recent royals to be married at the chapel were Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005.

WHO WILL OFFICIATE:

It currently remains unclear if the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby — the most senior bishop in the Church of England — will officiate the wedding. Meghan will be baptized in the church ahead of the nuptials, though.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Is ‘Absolutely Thrilled’ About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Engagement

WHO WILL ATTEND:

The royal family — including Prince William and Princess Kate, and their children, as well as the Queen — will of course, be in attendance, as well as Meghan’s parents: mom Doria Ragland and dad Tom Markle.

But what about some of Meghan’s famous friends? The Suits alum is close with her co-star Patrick J. Adams, as well as actress Priyanka Chopra.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry also has a highly-publicized friendship with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, who shared their congratulations on Twitter.

WHO COVERS THE COST:

The royal family will foot the bill for the key parts of the wedding tab, including the church service, flowers, decorations and the reception, Knauf confirmed on Tuesday.

WHAT MEGHAN WILL WEAR:

Meghan has previously shared some of her favorite wedding dress designers, including Elie Saab and J. Mendel, but right now it’s anyone’s guess whom she’ll turn to for the big day.

“I think Meghan will chose an effortlessly chic gown with clean lines and minimal detail,” British bridal designer Suzanne Neville told PEOPLE. “I think the dress will be elegant and traditional, but with a modern twist.”

PA Images

The future royal has also previously revealed that her favorite celebrity wedding dress of all time was the chic and simple dress Carolyn Bessette wore when she tied the knot with John F. Kennedy Jr. The now-iconic dress was designed by Narciso Rodriguez and resembled a sexy slip.

THE RECEPTION:

A former Windsor Castle staffer previously told PEOPLE that the couple will likely hold their reception in the Waterloo Chamber, St. George’s Hall and the Grand Reception Room within the castle.

“The Christmas party is always held there. They’ll hold the wedding reception there, too. It is a well-proven system and arrangement,” the staffer said.

The set of rooms — and the Grand Reception Room in particular — are often the sites of big events, including state dinners that the Queen hosts for visiting foreign heads of state.

THE CAKE:

According to The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry are planning on getting a banana cake for their wedding. The reason? Harry reportedly loves bananas and Meghan had shared a fruit-themed clue on her Instagram when the two were first dating.