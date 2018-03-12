See Meghan Markle Step Out with Prince Harry — and His Grandmother the Queen!

Meghan Markle just made her biggest royal debut yet — alongside Queen Elizabeth.

On Monday, Meghan joined fiancé Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family —including Meghan’s future father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton — for a church service celebrating Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen, 91, is head of the Commonwealth, a global network of 53 countries with more than two billion people. The annual Abbey service is the largest annual interfaith gathering in the U.K., and this year the service will include a performance by Liam Payne as well as a reflection by Dr. Andrew Bastawrous, an eye surgeon who turned a smartphone into an examination tool which works to combat avoidable blindness in developing counties.

The Queen arrived in a scarlet coat and hat by Angela Kelly. She accessorized her look with a diamond and ruby flower brooch.

The royal bride-to-be arrived in a cream coat by Amanda Wakeley with a matching beret by Stephen Jones. Her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton opted for a dark blue coat from Beulah London and matching Lock and Co hat.

Meghan was seen singing along to the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” as the service began.

Meghan, alongside Harry, is poised to play a major role in a Commonwealth organization after she officially joins the royal family upon her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. She spoke of her interest in the Commonwealth at the Royal Foundation Forum last month alongside William, Kate and Harry, and also during her engagement interview in November.

After the service, Meghan and Harry and William and Kate will head into the square behind the Abbey for a meet-and-greet with school children before attending a reception.

Today’s service underscores the speed with which Meghan has taken on official royal duties. In the weeks before she married William in 2011, Kate didn’t attend anything public with the Queen.