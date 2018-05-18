While this is far from your average wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still said to be suffering the “normal nerves” of any couple getting ready to tie the knot.

A royal source tells PEOPLE, “They are both ready. The last couple of days all their friends have been arriving. I think everything has started to feel very real after a long time planning.”

And when it comes to wedding planning, Meghan and Harry have decided every deal — big or small — together.

“All weddings are complicated to plan, and something on this scale is completely different. They have made every decision,” the source adds.

Despite her pre-wedding jitters, Meghan looked confident and glamorous in a navy Roland Mouret’s Barwick Dress as she arrived with her mother Doria Ragland at the Cliveden House Hotel on Friday, where she will spend her last night as a single woman — and a commoner.

The soon-to-be royal gave a friendly wave to the crowd that had gathered outside of her hotel and told them she was feeling “wonderful, thank you.”

Elizabeth Porras, who traveled from San Francisco for the wedding, tells PEOPLE that Harry “had the wedding glow about him” as he and Prince William did an impromptu walkabout outside of Windsor Castle, where royal fans have already set up camp ahead of tomorrow’s festivities.

“He looked a little subdued, a little nervous, for sure,” Porras continued. “But that makes sense, it’s the night before his wedding. You could definitely see he had the wedding glow about him, which was really adorable. It’s so adorable to see him so in love.”

Even though she and Prince Harry have been living in cozy domesticity together for the last few months in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the couple have decided to observe the marriage tradition of spending their last night apart.

While Meghan, 36, is staying at the Cliveden, which overlooks the Thames at Taplow, Buckinghamshire, Prince Harry is staying with his best man Prince William 15 miles away at Coworth Park on the other side of Windsor.

The mother-and-daughter evening at Cliveden was a moment of calm for them both at the end of a tumultuous week that has seen the preparations for the wedding overshadowed by controversy over staged paparazzi pictures and the subsequent decision of Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, not to attend the wedding.

Ragland, 61, a social worker and yoga instructor who lives in Los Angeles, will play a special role on Saturday. In the morning, Meghan and her mother will be driven from their hotel to Windsor Castle, traveling via the Long Walk to give the crowds a chance to see the bride on her way to the wedding.

Meghan’s mom flew into London on Wednesday (with a potential clue about the royal wedding dress designer!) and immediately embarked on a whirlwind series of introductions to the royal family, culminating in a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon.