Royal Couple Alert! Meghan Markle Is Expected to Join Prince Harry at His Invictus Games in Toronto

When Prince Harry kicks off his Invictus Games in Toronto later this month, his girlfriend Meghan Markle will be there to show her support.

Markle is expected to attend the games — which run from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30 — in her adopted hometown of Toronto, according to insiders, but she is likely to do so in an unofficial capacity — cheering from the stands, for example, as she did at one of Harry’s polo matches this spring.

The games will mark the second public event they’ve attended together. In May, Markle watched proudly from the sidelines as Harry participated in a charity polo match. They were even snapped sharing a sweet kiss and embrace after he left the field.

Earlier this month, the couple set off for a short getaway at Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish highlands estate. The big question, of course, is whether Harry introduced his girlfriend to the Queen — a key step on the road to engagement. (Neither Harry’s office at Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace would comment.)

Markle recently opened about dating Prince Harry in Vanity Fair, insisting that despite the intense public scrutiny surrounding their relationship, “it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

The royal, who turns 33 on Friday, started his Paralympic-style Invictus Games for wounded service members around the world in London in 2014. The second games took place in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. Next year’s games will be held in Sydney.

Markle, who films the hit legal drama Suits in Toronto, won’t be the only famous face in the crowd. Bruce Springsteen is set to perform at the closing ceremony on Sept. 30. Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson will also be performing.