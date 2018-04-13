The Beautiful Way Meghan and Harry Are Already Honoring Princess Diana at Their Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a beautiful way to honor the royal’s late mother, Princess Diana, on their wedding day.

The couple’s floral arrangements inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where they will tie the knot on May 19, will include white garden roses, one of Diana’s favorite flowers.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death last summer, a temporary garden opened at the late royal’s former London home. The floral display, which included white roses, was set in Kensington Palace’s sunken garden.

Around the reflective pond, large terracotta pots were filled with white roses. Named the “White Garden,” William and Harry were involved in the project to honor their mother.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding flowers will also include peonies — the royal bride-to-be’s favorite flower. When the couple first began dating, Meghan coincidentally received several deliveries of her favorite flower and posted photos to her now-deleted Instagram account. She captioned one of the first photos, “Swooning over these,” with the hashtag, #spoiledrotten.

Floral designer Philippa Craddock, who will create and design the church flowers for the couple’s nuptials, said: “I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to create and design their wedding flowers.”

“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront,” she added.

Another way Harry has chosen to honor his mother is by including two diamond’s from Diana’s personal collection in Meghan’s stunning engagement ring.

“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Meghan said about the ring during the couple’s engagement interview in November.

When asked what his mother would have thought of Meghan, Harry said: “Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends – best friends with Meghan.”

“It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news,” he added. “But you know with the ring and with everything else that’s going on I’m sure she’s …”

Meghan then added: “She’s with us.”

Said Harry: “I’m sure she’s with us — jumping up and down somewhere else.”