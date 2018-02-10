Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cuddle in Bed in First Look at Lifetime TV Movie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be private about their romance in real-life, but the upcoming Lifetime movie about the engaged couple attempt to give Royal watchers some insight into their personal lives.

The first look of the Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance was shared on Instagram Thursday by actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who will be portraying the bride-to-be.

“Sweet Dreams to you Love, #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance @Lifetimetv Day 1 #gingerlove,” Fitz-Henley, 41, captioned the behind-the-scenes photo of her cozying up with actor Murray Fraser, who plays the spare heir.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Meghan and Harry’s whirlwind love story was officially getting the Hollywood treatment with a Lifetime movie, set to air this spring.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Lifetime Movie Character Looks Exactly Like Her

RELATED: Harry and Meghan Have Big Travel Plans for Their First Valentine’s Day as an Engaged Couple!

The TV movie will start with the couple’s first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continue through their engagement.

With her dark locks, sparkling brown eyes and Audrey Hepburn-inspired brows, Fitz-Henley is a dead ringer for Meghan.

“We’re here for day one of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance! I’m heading into my trailer for the first time. Looking forward to sharing everything with you,” the star said in a video shared on Instagram Story Thursday.

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley Parisa Fitz-Henley/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Growing Friendship

Before Meghan and Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also the focus of not one, but two TV movies. Both were released around the time of the couple’s wedding and depicted their relationship, which started when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Parisa Fitz-Henley; Meghan Markle A+E Networks; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The first aired on Lifetime, and the other on Hallmark — a channel that Meghan worked with multiple times throughout her acting career.

Just as William and Kate’s own Lifetime movie was released just before their April 2011 wedding, we can likely expect Meghan and Harry’s TV movie to debut ahead of their May 19 wedding.