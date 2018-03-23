Royals
See the Official Commemorative China for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding
The royal couple will walk down the aisle on May 19
MEGHAN AND HARRY'S COMMEMORATIVE CHINA IS HERE!
Produced by Royal Collection Trust, the official range of commemorative china — on sale now — includes a plate, coffee mug, decorative miniature coffee mug, pillbow and tankard.
THE DELICATE DESIGN
The white and cornflower blue design included the couple's initials monogramed at its center — all tied together with white ribbons and surmounted by the coronet of Prince Harry.
A TOUCH OF HISTORY
Each piece has a decorative border inspired by the ironwork of the 13th-century Gilebertus door, which is used by Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family while attending services at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle —where Meghan and Harry's will have their wedding in May.
FINISHED IN GOLD
They're all made using Stoke-on-Trent methods that date back 250 years, and hand-finished with 22-carat gold.
ALL HANDS ON DECK
More than 50 individuals help create the designs, from their designs and development to the individual mould creation, hand-finishing work and packaging.
SALES THAT GIVE BACK
All profits made from the sale of the Meghan and Harry's china go to The Royal Collection Trust, a charity that not only takes care and conserves the Royal Collection, but also promotes publications, loans, educational programs and exhibitions throughout the year.
