One More Day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive at Windsor Castle for Final Wedding Rehearsal

It’s the last rehearsal before the big day!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle on Friday for their final wedding rehearsal before tomorrow’s main event.

The happy couple were all smiles as they waved from the car as they left their Kensington Palace home for Windsor.

On Thursday, the couple was joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for another rehearsal at St. George’s Chapel. William will serve as Harry’s best man and George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, will be a page boy and bridesmaid in the bridal party. Several of the other little bridal party members (there are 10 in total!) also came to yesterday’s rehearsal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle MEGA

RELATED VIDEO: The Royals Say They Are ‘Thrilled’ to Welcome Meghan Markle to the Family: ‘America’s Loss Is Our Gain’

It was also announced on Friday that Prince Charles will play a very special role in the ceremony. Meghan’s future father-in-law will walk the bride-to-be down the final portion of the aisle after Meghan confirmed that her dad, Thomas Markle, could not attend the wedding.

PA Images/Sipa USA

Preparations for Saturday’s wedding are well underway. Royal baker Claire Ptak has started making Meghan and Harry’s lemon elderflower cake and several of the couple’s guests have already landed in London for the big day.