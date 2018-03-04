Meghan Markle's Parents Will Travel to U.K. for Her Baptism Into the Church of England: Report

Meghan Markle’s family will likely travel to England to watch their daughter get baptized and confirmed into the Church of England later this month, according to a report from The Sunday Times.

While Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will travel from her home in California to be with her daughter, her father Thomas, who lives in Mexico, will likely make the trip abroad as well, according to the outlet.

The future royal has asked Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to conduct the private ceremony at Kensington Palace, The Sunday Times reported. The Archbishop is helping prepare her and her fiancé Prince Harry in the lead up to their wedding at St. George’s Chapel on May 19.

A Kensington Palace spokesman had no comment on the report.

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland Splash News

Meghan was brought up as an Episcopalian — which has some similarities to the Church of England — but was enrolled in a Catholic high school in Los Angeles. Shortly after her engagement in November, palace sources outlined her plans to formally be baptized into the Church of England.

Harry — whose grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England — was baptized as an Anglican shortly after he was born.

The former Suits actress’ move matches that of Kate Middleton, 36, who was confirmed into the Church of England in a private service at St. James’s Palace in the weeks leading up to her 2011 marriage to Prince William.